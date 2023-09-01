Japan witnesses hottest summer in 2023

2023-09-01 | 04:29
Japan witnesses hottest summer in 2023
Japan witnesses hottest summer in 2023

Japan recorded the highest average temperatures between June and August since the beginning of record-keeping in 1898, as announced by the Meteorological Agency on Friday. 

The agency clarified that during this period, "the average summer temperatures in Japan were significantly higher in the northern, eastern, and western regions of the country." 

AFP 
  

