'Wings' of August: Record-breaking passenger movement in Lebanon

August witnessed a notable surge in passenger movement between Lebanon and abroad through Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport .



Despite the end of summer vacations, especially for expatriates residing abroad and students who spent their holidays in their homeland, the airport experienced significant congestion, particularly in the departure halls.



At the close of August 2023, departures reached approximately 534,000 out of over 915,000 passengers who utilized the airport during August 2023.



Comparing the total number of passengers passing through the airport during June, July, and August of 2023 to the same months in the previous year (2022), it is evident that there has been an increase of approximately 16 percent in passenger numbers and more than 12 percent in the number of flights.



The total number of passengers passing through the airport from the beginning of June to the end of August in the current year reached 2,548,058 passengers, compared to 2,201,237 passengers during the same period in 2022.



Passenger movement at the airport in August 2023 was as follows:



Travelers:



The total number of travelers to and from Lebanon in August was 915,085 passengers, compared to 796,543 passengers in August 2022 (an increase of 14.88 percent).



The number of arrivals in Lebanon increased by 18.75 percent to 380,610 passengers, while the number of departures increased by 12.38 percent to 533,947 passengers. Transit passengers decreased by 44.24 percent to 528 passengers.



Flights:



The total number of flights operated by national, regional, and international airlines at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport in August was 6,542 flights (an increase of 10.63 percent), including 3,275 arrivals in Lebanon (an increase of 10.60 percent) and 3,267 departures from Lebanon (a rise of 10.67 percent).



As August concludes, the total number of passengers passing through the airport from the beginning of the current year until the end of August has risen to 5,025,047 passengers, compared to 4,189,247 passengers in the first eight months of 2022, marking an approximate 20 percent increase.