Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

Variety and Tech
2023-09-01 | 13:52
High views
1min
A rollercoaster of anticipation and political debate has finally reached its thrilling climax: Grand Cinemas announced on Instagram that the long-awaited "Barbie" movie, originally scheduled for an August release, will make its Lebanon premiere on September 7. 


The news comes after Culture Minister’s controversial, but ultimately unsuccessful, efforts to ban the film, claiming it contained "LGBTQ content."


Critics slammed the Culture Minister’s move as a blatant violation of freedoms, arguing that it went against the country's commitment to free expression. The minister’s attempt to ban the movie has not only heightened its profile but has also spurred a vigorous public debate on censorship and civil liberties in Lebanon.


After undergoing the standard approval process through the Film Control Committee, the movie was deemed suitable for audiences aged 13 and above, with parental guidance suggested for those under 13. 


The Instagram announcement has set the Lebanese social media landscape abuzz, with many framing the movie's eventual approval as a win for freedom of expression.
 

