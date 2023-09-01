News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
A rollercoaster of anticipation and political debate has finally reached its thrilling climax: Grand Cinemas announced on Instagram that the long-awaited "Barbie" movie, originally scheduled for an August release, will make its Lebanon premiere on September 7.
The news comes after Culture Minister’s controversial, but ultimately unsuccessful, efforts to ban the film, claiming it contained "LGBTQ content."
Critics slammed the Culture Minister’s move as a blatant violation of freedoms, arguing that it went against the country's commitment to free expression. The minister’s attempt to ban the movie has not only heightened its profile but has also spurred a vigorous public debate on censorship and civil liberties in Lebanon.
After undergoing the standard approval process through the Film Control Committee, the movie was deemed suitable for audiences aged 13 and above, with parental guidance suggested for those under 13.
The Instagram announcement has set the Lebanese social media landscape abuzz, with many framing the movie's eventual approval as a win for freedom of expression.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Movie
Barbie
Censorship
Film
Cinema
Next
Japan witnesses hottest summer in 2023
Instagram is internally testing the ability to create Reels up to 10 minutes long
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-23
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-23
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
02:15
Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
Variety and Tech
02:15
Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Future hope: Youth pioneers in the fight for our 'Planet A'
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
0
Variety and Tech
08:18
'Wings' of August: Record-breaking passenger movement in Lebanon
Variety and Tech
08:18
'Wings' of August: Record-breaking passenger movement in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-19
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions
Middle East News
2023-06-19
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
0
World News
2023-06-23
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
World News
2023-06-23
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Reddit is killing its Gold awards system
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Reddit is killing its Gold awards system
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
3
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices on the rise again
4
Lebanon News
03:56
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
Lebanon News
03:56
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
5
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
7
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More