Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed has passed away at the age of 94, as announced by his family on Friday. Al-Fayed was a controversial billionaire whose life was marked by the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of his son, Dodi Al-Fayed, and Princess Diana in 1997.



In their statement, the family expressed, "Mrs. Mohamed Al-Fayed, along with her children and grandchildren, would like to confirm that their beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Mohamed, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023."



The family has requested privacy during this time.



The statement was also shared by the Fulham Football Club, which was formerly owned by the late businessman.



Al-Fayed was known for his outspoken and often blunt style, his political vendettas against the Conservative Party, his controversial purchase of Harrods department store, and his ownership of the Fulham Football Club and the Ritz Hotel in Paris.



The Al-Fayed empire encompassed a wide range of sectors, including shipping, real estate, banking services, oil, retail, and construction. Additionally, he was involved in philanthropy, providing assistance to children in the United Kingdom, Thailand, and Mongolia.



In 1979, Mohamed Al-Fayed and his brother acquired the Ritz Hotel, and six years later, they purchased Harrods department store after a long and bitter battle for ownership.



