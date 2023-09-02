Tesla packs higher-end Model S and X features into Model 3 refresh

Tesla (or at least Tesla Europe) is finally ready to talk about its long-awaited, mid-cycle Model 3 refresh.



The revamped vehicle will ship with several features that were previously exclusive to Tesla’s pricier models. Among them: ambient lighting, ventilated seats, claimed range improvements, a streamlined dashboard, an upgraded front touchscreen, the addition of a rear touchscreen and new paint hues, including “ultra red.” Plus, as The Autopian points out, the new Model 3’s front bumper looks a bit less pouty.



A few of Tesla’s changes might also put off some drivers, depending on their tastes for cost-cutting and hyper-minimalism.



