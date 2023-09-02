India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe successfully lifts off toward the sun

2023-09-02 | 05:41
India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe successfully lifts off toward the sun
India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe successfully lifts off toward the sun

India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole.

Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India’s Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/01/india-aditya-l1-launch-solar-mission-sun/
 

Variety and Tech

India

Space

Solar

Mission

Spacecraft

Chandrayaan-3

Aditya-L1

