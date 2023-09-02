News
India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe successfully lifts off toward the sun
Variety and Tech
2023-09-02 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe successfully lifts off toward the sun
India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole.
Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India’s Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/01/india-aditya-l1-launch-solar-mission-sun/
Variety and Tech
India
Space
Solar
Mission
Spacecraft
Chandrayaan-3
Aditya-L1
