Tesla decreases the price of FSD beta to $12,000
Variety and Tech
2023-09-04 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tesla decreases the price of FSD beta to $12,000
Tesla just chopped $3,000 off the price of its “full self-driving” beta software.
The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. That’s precisely what Tesla previously charged for the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) before hiking the fee to $15,000 about a year ago.
Tesla vehicles come standard with some driver-assistance features, dubbed “Autopilot.” The automaker charges $6,000 for what it calls “Enhanced Autopilot,” which introduces some extras to help with parking, as well as pulling the vehicle out of tight spots via a smartphone app.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/01/tesla-decreases-the-price-of-fsd-beta-to-12000/
Variety and Tech
Tesla
Decrease
Price
FSD
Beta
Next
Cinemin is a fun camera app with animated film aesthetics without any AI
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
Previous
