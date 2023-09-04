Tesla decreases the price of FSD beta to $12,000

Variety and Tech
2023-09-04 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tesla decreases the price of FSD beta to $12,000
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tesla decreases the price of FSD beta to $12,000

Tesla just chopped $3,000 off the price of its “full self-driving” beta software.

The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. That’s precisely what Tesla previously charged for the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) before hiking the fee to $15,000 about a year ago. 

Tesla vehicles come standard with some driver-assistance features, dubbed “Autopilot.” The automaker charges $6,000 for what it calls “Enhanced Autopilot,” which introduces some extras to help with parking, as well as pulling the vehicle out of tight spots via a smartphone app.


Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/01/tesla-decreases-the-price-of-fsd-beta-to-12000/
 

Variety and Tech

Tesla

Decrease

Price

FSD

Beta

LBCI Next
Cinemin is a fun camera app with animated film aesthetics without any AI
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20

Tesla hits $25B in Q2 revenue, but margins decrease amid price cuts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03

Tesla delivers record EVs amid federal tax credits, price cuts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:50

Cinemin is a fun camera app with animated film aesthetics without any AI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:47

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:55

Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:49

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:14

Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Sports News
03:24

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:47

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More