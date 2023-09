Tesla decreases the price of FSD beta to $12,000

Tesla just chopped $3,000 off the price of its “full self-driving” beta software.The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. That’s precisely what Tesla previously charged for the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) before hiking the fee to $15,000 about a year ago.Tesla vehicles come standard with some driver-assistance features, dubbed “Autopilot.” The automaker charges $6,000 for what it calls “Enhanced Autopilot,” which introduces some extras to help with parking, as well as pulling the vehicle out of tight spots via a smartphone app.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/01/tesla-decreases-the-price-of-fsd-beta-to-12000/