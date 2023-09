Tinrocket, makers of popular apps such as Waterlogue and Olli, have released a new camera app called Cinemin to shoot animated photos and videos without the help of any AI filters.The app, available for free, uses inspiration from traditional animated art and films for its filters. You can apply the filters while capturing the images or videos to see the live preview. Once you snap a picture, you can edit the image using settings such as line cleanup, shadows, flatness, brightness, tint, dark color, light color, temperature, and contrast.For videos, the app has a full-screen cinema mode so you can shoot your footage without any distractions.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/04/cinemin-is-a-fun-camera-app-with-animated-film-aesthetics-without-any-ai/