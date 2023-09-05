Guterres calls for making Africa a 'great power in renewable energy'

Variety and Tech
2023-09-05 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Guterres calls for making Africa a &#39;great power in renewable energy&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Guterres calls for making Africa a 'great power in renewable energy'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the world to make Africa a "great power in renewable energy." He made this statement during a speech on Tuesday at the Africa Climate Summit held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. 

Guterres stated, "Renewable energy could be Africa's miracle (...) We must work together to make Africa a great power in the field of renewable energy." He also urged the leaders of the G20, who will convene this weekend in India, to "assume their responsibilities" in combating climate change. 

AFP 
 

Variety and Tech

United Nations

António Guterres

Africa

Renewable

Energy

Africa Climate Summit

Nairobi

LBCI Next
Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:19

UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa

LBCI
World News
2023-09-04

Africa Climate Summit opens, focuses on financing

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Two individuals arrested in China for digging hole in Great Wall

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:22

Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:50

Cinemin is a fun camera app with animated film aesthetics without any AI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More