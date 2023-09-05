Guterres calls for making Africa a 'great power in renewable energy'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on the world to make Africa a "great power in renewable energy." He made this statement during a speech on Tuesday at the Africa Climate Summit held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.



Guterres stated, "Renewable energy could be Africa's miracle (...) We must work together to make Africa a great power in the field of renewable energy." He also urged the leaders of the G20, who will convene this weekend in India, to "assume their responsibilities" in combating climate change.



AFP