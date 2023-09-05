News
Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023
Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar honored the Lebanese music producer and DJ Rodge earlier on Tuesday in his office at the Ministry.
Rodge has left his mark on the music and entertainment scene in Lebanon and around the world, and in recognition of his contributions, he was presented with a commemorative shield.
Nassar stated that he wanted to "honor Rodge in the Ministry of Tourism's headquarters and nowhere else," emphasizing that he has become locally and internationally famous, serving as a symbol of entertainment and musical culture within Lebanon's vibrant tourism sector.
Nassar also praised Rodge's recent role as a music coordinator in the Egyptian singer Amr Diab's concert in Lebanon.
He highlighted that this concert had put Lebanon back on the Arab and global tourism map, especially given the continued buzz about it in the Arab world, which contributed to the organizers' success.
Rodge and all the activities during the summer of 2023 played a crucial part in this success.
He said, "Despite the challenging economic conditions and political crisis we are going through, we are proud of such young talents in Lebanon, and we must support individuals like Rodge, even if only morally. We hope political stability will return to the country and transition into a new phase."
He emphasized that "Lebanese youth abroad still love their homeland, and Rodge represents this youthful image, as his heart and mind are in Lebanon, and he travels abroad to showcase the true image of Lebanese culture."
For his part, Rodge expressed his pride in being Lebanese, considering that "Lebanon's music culture and way of life are unparalleled in the world." He said he is proud to showcase them wherever he goes.
He stressed that honor gives him "the impetus to move forward," expressing his gratitude to the Minister of Tourism and everyone who assists him in his work.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Tourism
Walid Nassar
DJ
Rodge
Lebanese
Concert
Summer
