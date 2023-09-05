Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023

Variety and Tech
2023-09-05 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed &#39;tourism renaissance&#39; in summer 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Tourism Minister honors DJ Rodge, says Lebanon witnessed 'tourism renaissance' in summer 2023

Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar honored the Lebanese music producer and DJ Rodge earlier on Tuesday in his office at the Ministry. 

Rodge has left his mark on the music and entertainment scene in Lebanon and around the world, and in recognition of his contributions, he was presented with a commemorative shield.

Nassar stated that he wanted to "honor Rodge in the Ministry of Tourism's headquarters and nowhere else," emphasizing that he has become locally and internationally famous, serving as a symbol of entertainment and musical culture within Lebanon's vibrant tourism sector.

Nassar also praised Rodge's recent role as a music coordinator in the Egyptian singer Amr Diab's concert in Lebanon. 

He highlighted that this concert had put Lebanon back on the Arab and global tourism map, especially given the continued buzz about it in the Arab world, which contributed to the organizers' success. 

Rodge and all the activities during the summer of 2023 played a crucial part in this success.

He said, "Despite the challenging economic conditions and political crisis we are going through, we are proud of such young talents in Lebanon, and we must support individuals like Rodge, even if only morally. We hope political stability will return to the country and transition into a new phase."

He emphasized that "Lebanese youth abroad still love their homeland, and Rodge represents this youthful image, as his heart and mind are in Lebanon, and he travels abroad to showcase the true image of Lebanese culture."

For his part, Rodge expressed his pride in being Lebanese, considering that "Lebanon's music culture and way of life are unparalleled in the world." He said he is proud to showcase them wherever he goes. 

He stressed that honor gives him "the impetus to move forward," expressing his gratitude to the Minister of Tourism and everyone who assists him in his work.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Tourism

Walid Nassar

DJ

Rodge

Lebanese

Concert

Summer

LBCI Next
Two individuals arrested in China for digging hole in Great Wall
Guterres calls for making Africa a 'great power in renewable energy'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanese expatriates boost Lebanon's tourism: Figures show significant contribution in 2022 and 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Two individuals arrested in China for digging hole in Great Wall

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:35

Guterres calls for making Africa a 'great power in renewable energy'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:50

Cinemin is a fun camera app with animated film aesthetics without any AI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More