Two individuals arrested in China for digging hole in Great Wall

Two individuals have been arrested in China for digging a hole in the Great Wall, as reported by the state-owned channel "CCTV " on Tuesday.



Police in Shangyi County in northeastern China tracked down the suspects following the excavator they used to dig a hole in the ramparts of the Great Wall, a structure that has been on UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987.



During their interrogation, the suspects confessed that they intended to create a shortcut to reduce their travel time, according to "CCTV."



The government channel stated that the suspects had caused "permanent damage" to the wall, which stretches for thousands of kilometers and includes military fortifications built by Chinese emperors to deter foreign invaders.



Images broadcast by Chinese state television showed the aftermath of the incident, with a meter-wide path carved through a long, elevated section of the wall that appeared to be part of the ancient barrier.



According to "CCTV," the "suspects are currently being held criminally in accordance with the law, and the investigation into the case is ongoing."



AFP