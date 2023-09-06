Spotify strips lyrics from free tier for some users in new ‘test’

2023-09-06 | 05:05
Spotify strips lyrics from free tier for some users in new ‘test’
Spotify strips lyrics from free tier for some users in new ‘test’

Spotify’s user base is growing faster than ever, but its paid-subscriber growth isn’t keeping pace with free listeners. That may be why it’s exploring pushing lyrics behind the paywall.

Over the past few days, the music-streaming company made waves by locking down lyrics for some of its non-paying users. For those select free-tier listeners, Spotify displays a message that reads: “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium.” 

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/05/spotify-lyrics-free-tier-premium-test/
 

