China reportedly bars some government officials from using iPhones

2023-09-06 | 07:35
China reportedly bars some government officials from using iPhones
China reportedly bars some government officials from using iPhones

China has made a massive move of barring central government officials from using iPhones at work, part of its grand plan to restrict foreign influence as its relationship with the U.S. sours.

The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will likely deal a blow to Apple’s public perception in its second-biggest market. The country is also asking government employees to not bring devices from foreign manufacturers to the workplace, according to the report.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/06/china-reportedly-bars-some-government-officials-from-using-iphones/ 
 
 

