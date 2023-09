SoundCloud’s TikTok-styled discovery feed is rolling out to everyone

SoundCloud said today it is rolling out a TikTok-styled discovery feed with vertical scrolling and short clips from songs. The music streaming company started testing the feature in March, and now it will be available to all users on iOS and Android in the coming days.The updated app will allow users to listen to a 30-second clip of a song to let them decide if they want to listen to the full track. Users can tap on the play button while listening to the preview to hear the full version.While artists can select 30-second highlights from their tracks, SoundCloud relies on Musiio’s AI — a startup it acquired in 2022 for an upgraded music discovery experience — to pick the best 30 seconds from a song automatically.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/07/soundclouds-tiktok-styled-discovery-feed-is-rolling-out-to-everyone/