Snapchat adds new teen safety features, cracks down on age-inappropriate content

Snapchat today is announcing a series of new safeguards for its app, aimed at better protecting teen users, similar to other efforts introduced earlier by other social apps, like Facebook and Instagram.The company says the new features will make it harder for strangers to contact teens, provide a more age-appropriate experience, crack down on accounts marketing inappropriate content and improve education for teens using its app.The company will also introduce more resources for parents and families, including a new website and YouTube explainer series.Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/07/snapchat-adds-new-minor-safety-features-cracks-down-on-age-inappropriate-content/