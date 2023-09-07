Honda confirms it will use Tesla’s EV charging port from 2025

2023-09-07 | 13:43
Honda confirms it will use Tesla’s EV charging port from 2025
Honda confirms it will use Tesla’s EV charging port from 2025

Honda has confirmed it will be the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s charger standard, otherwise known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which the latter automaker made an official open standard in November of last year.

Honda executives had confirmed in August that the automaker would be adopting Tesla’s port, but hadn’t yet provided clear specifics on exactly when. 

A press release from the Japanese car maker today makes explicit that Honda EV models that go on sale in North America beginning in 2025 will use the NACS standard, beginning with a brand new EV model to be introduced to the market that year.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/07/honda-confirms-it-will-use-teslas-ev-charging-port/
 

