Pinterest's new computer vision-powered body type technology to make search more inclusive

Variety and Tech
2023-09-07 | 13:56
High views
Pinterest's new computer vision-powered body type technology to make search more inclusive
Pinterest’s new computer vision-powered body type technology to make search more inclusive

Pinterest today announced it is introducing novel computer vision technology that will use shape, size, and form to identify various body types across the over 5 billion images on its platform with the goal of making its search more inclusive. 

The company says the patent-pending technology will be used to shape its algorithms, allowing Pinterest users to see more diverse search results that include different body shapes. The feature will initially roll out to searches for women’s fashion and wedding content before being expanded more broadly.

The company noted that body size discrimination harmed 34 million Americans in 2019, according to data from the Campaign for Size Freedom, even though one-third of the world’s population is plus-size. This discrimination impacts all aspects of daily life, it stated.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/07/pinterests-new-computer-vision-powered-body-type-technology-to-make-search-more-inclusive/
 

