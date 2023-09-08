Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware

2023-09-08 | 05:29
Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware
Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware

Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities.

Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/07/apple-fixes-zero-day-bugs-used-to-plant-pegasus-spyware/
 

