Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities.
Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/07/apple-fixes-zero-day-bugs-used-to-plant-pegasus-spyware/
Variety and Tech
Tech
Apple
Security
Updates
Washington
Pegasus
