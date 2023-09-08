Polish senate says use of government spyware is illegal in the country

2023-09-08
Polish senate says use of government spyware is illegal in the country
Polish senate says use of government spyware is illegal in the country

A special commission within Poland’s Senate concluded that the government’s use of spyware, like the one made by NSO Group, is illegal.

The commission announced on Thursday the conclusion of its 18-month-long investigation into allegations that the Polish government used NSO’s spyware, known as Pegasus, to spy on an opposition politician and other politicians around the time of the country’s 2019 elections.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/08/polish-senate-says-use-of-government-spyware-is-illegal-in-the-country/
 

Variety and Tech

Poland

Senate

Government

Spyware

Illegal

