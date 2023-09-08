News
Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08 | 10:23
Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout
Google is now rolling out Privacy Sandbox — its tech to replace third-party cookies — to all Chrome users. The company is touting this as a more privacy-forward feature, which tracks topics of interest based on your browsing habits. Advertisers can then use this data to show you relevant ads.
The company has been showing a new popup about Privacy Sandbox to users over the last few days. Users have complained about the pop-up not providing enough information about the cookie replacement tech and how the company will generate topics of interest based on browsing data if you click on “Got it”. Investor Paul Graham even labeled this pop-up as “spyware.”
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/08/google-flips-the-switch-on-interest-based-ads-with-privacy-sandbox-rollout/
Variety and Tech
Google
Privacy
Chrome
Browsing
Advertisers
Data
