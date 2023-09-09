X, formerly Twitter, challenges California’s new transparency law as unconstitutional

X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new California law requiring social networks to declare certain moderation practices is a violation of the company’s Constitutional right to free speech.AB 587 was signed into law a year ago. At the time, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: “Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day.”Read the full story at: