X, formerly Twitter, challenges California's new transparency law as unconstitutional

2023-09-09 | 04:56
X, formerly Twitter, challenges California's new transparency law as unconstitutional
X, formerly Twitter, challenges California’s new transparency law as unconstitutional

X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new California law requiring social networks to declare certain moderation practices is a violation of the company’s Constitutional right to free speech.

AB 587 was signed into law a year ago. At the time, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: “Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day.”

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/08/twitter-x-elon-musk-california-moderation-transparency-law-as-unconstitutional-ab-587/
 

