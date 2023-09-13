News
Apple's iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13 | 05:58
Apple's iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18
Even if you’re not upgrading to one of Apple’s latest iPhones — the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro announced today — you will still be able to update your iPhone and gain new features in a matter of days. Apple confirmed in its iPhone press release that its latest operating system, iOS 17, will be released as a free software update on Monday, September 18, 2023.
The new software will deliver a range of new features for iPhone users across Apple’s first-party apps, including the Phone app, Messages, FaceTime, and more, and will introduce new functionality like Live Voicemail, FaceTime audio and video messages; Contact Posters that let you customize how you appear to others during incoming calls; a revamped Messages app; and Name Drop — a new way to share contacts by bringing phones close together — to name a few.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/12/apples-ios-17-arrives-monday-sept-18/
Variety and Tech
Apple
IPhones
Update
Operating
System
IOS 17
Software
Related Articles
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Apple introduces bilingual Siri and a full page screenshot feature with iOS 17
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Apple introduces bilingual Siri and a full page screenshot feature with iOS 17
0
World News
2023-09-12
Latvia, Estonia sign deal to buy German-made missile defense system
World News
2023-09-12
Latvia, Estonia sign deal to buy German-made missile defense system
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08
Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08
Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-06
China reportedly bars some government officials from using iPhones
Variety and Tech
2023-09-06
China reportedly bars some government officials from using iPhones
0
Variety and Tech
06:36
Venice to impose tax on tourists as of 2024
Variety and Tech
06:36
Venice to impose tax on tourists as of 2024
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09
Elon Musk says Starship is ‘ready to launch,’ FAA says not yet
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09
Elon Musk says Starship is ‘ready to launch,’ FAA says not yet
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09
X, formerly Twitter, challenges California’s new transparency law as unconstitutional
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09
X, formerly Twitter, challenges California’s new transparency law as unconstitutional
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08
Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08
Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-04
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
2023-05-04
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Beirut Airport's Cafématik shuts down, Zaatar w Zeit among others to replace
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Beirut Airport's Cafématik shuts down, Zaatar w Zeit among others to replace
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-04
Cinemin is a fun camera app with animated film aesthetics without any AI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-04
Cinemin is a fun camera app with animated film aesthetics without any AI
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
1
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
2
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
3
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
4
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
5
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
6
Lebanon Economy
09:38
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Lebanon Economy
09:38
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
7
Lebanon News
09:54
Hamas deputy overseas leader arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:54
Hamas deputy overseas leader arrives in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
02:52
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
Lebanon News
02:52
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
