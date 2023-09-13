Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18

LBCI
Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18
Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18

Even if you’re not upgrading to one of Apple’s latest iPhones — the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro announced today — you will still be able to update your iPhone and gain new features in a matter of days. Apple confirmed in its iPhone press release that its latest operating system, iOS 17, will be released as a free software update on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The new software will deliver a range of new features for iPhone users across Apple’s first-party apps, including the Phone app, Messages, FaceTime, and more, and will introduce new functionality like Live Voicemail, FaceTime audio and video messages; Contact Posters that let you customize how you appear to others during incoming calls; a revamped Messages app; and Name Drop — a new way to share contacts by bringing phones close together — to name a few.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/12/apples-ios-17-arrives-monday-sept-18/
 

