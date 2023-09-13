Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18

Even if you’re not upgrading to one of Apple’s latest iPhones — the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro announced today — you will still be able to update your iPhone and gain new features in a matter of days. Apple confirmed in its iPhone press release that its latest operating system, iOS 17, will be released as a free software update on Monday, September 18, 2023.The new software will deliver a range of new features for iPhone users across Apple’s first-party apps, including the Phone app, Messages, FaceTime, and more, and will introduce new functionality like Live Voicemail, FaceTime audio and video messages; Contact Posters that let you customize how you appear to others during incoming calls; a revamped Messages app; and Name Drop — a new way to share contacts by bringing phones close together — to name a few.Read the full story at: