Venice to impose tax on tourists as of 2024
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13 | 06:36
Venice to impose tax on tourists as of 2024
As an experimental measure, Venice is set to impose a €5 tax on tourists visiting the famous Italian city for just one day starting in 2024.
This decision comes as Venice grapples with the overwhelming waves of mass tourism, and it may soon be added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites at risk.
The primary aim of this initiative, approved by the Venice City Council on Tuesday, is to encourage day-trippers to contribute to the maintenance of the globally renowned city with its artistic treasures, bridges, and canals.
Starting in 2024, this tax, which will be exclusively paid online, will apply for a maximum of 30 days, during which the city typically experiences a surge in visitors, especially during extended spring weekends and throughout the summer. The specific dates for this tax will be announced later. Children under 14 and tourists staying at least one night at the location will be exempt from this tax.
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro stated, "It's a first step... we are conducting an experiment," promising that the system would be user-friendly.
This decision comes shortly after the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommended in late July of last year that Venice be placed on the list of World Heritage Sites in danger, citing Italy's inadequate efforts to combat the site's deterioration.
UNESCO pointed out that "ongoing development in Venice, climate change impacts, and mass tourism threaten irreversible changes to the city's exceptional universal value."
UNESCO's opinion remains non-binding at this point, as Venice's actual inclusion on the list of endangered heritage sites requires the approval of the participating member states at the ongoing World Heritage Committee meeting in Riyadh.
Timing-wise, this vote on the tourist tax is convenient for Venice, which has postponed taking radical measures for years, including implementing mandatory reservations and setting limits on the number of visitors to the city to alleviate the overwhelming crowds in its historic center.
Opposition forces within the city council have not hesitated to criticize the sudden "haste" surrounding this move, suggesting it's an attempt to show that Venice is taking action for UNESCO's sake.
Council member Gianfranco Bettin commented, "A €5 tax won't deter anyone from coming to Venice."
UNESCO also criticized the "lack of a shared global strategic vision" and "inefficiency and coordination" between local and national Italian authorities, expressing hope that this inclusion will lead to greater commitment and mobilization among local, national, and international stakeholders.
Venice, a city of islands founded in the 5th century that became a major maritime power in the 10th century, spans 118 small islands. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.
Additionally, Venice is one of the world's top tourist magnets, with hotel occupancy reaching up to 100,000 visitors during peak seasons, in addition to tens of thousands of daily visitors. This is a staggering number compared to the city's population, which stands at 50,000 residents in the city center and has been steadily declining.
A UNESCO diplomat told Agence France-Presse in July, "The focus is still very much on mass tourism, not sustainable tourism, at the expense of the population. Venice should not be turned into an open-air museum."
In addition to mass tourism, Venice and its lagoon are grappling with the regular flooding of St. Mark's Square and the weakening of its building foundations due to rising tides and the sinking of the islands.
AFP
