Venice to impose tax on tourists as of 2024

Variety and Tech
2023-09-13 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venice to impose tax on tourists as of 2024
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Venice to impose tax on tourists as of 2024

As an experimental measure, Venice is set to impose a €5 tax on tourists visiting the famous Italian city for just one day starting in 2024. 

This decision comes as Venice grapples with the overwhelming waves of mass tourism, and it may soon be added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites at risk.

The primary aim of this initiative, approved by the Venice City Council on Tuesday, is to encourage day-trippers to contribute to the maintenance of the globally renowned city with its artistic treasures, bridges, and canals.

Starting in 2024, this tax, which will be exclusively paid online, will apply for a maximum of 30 days, during which the city typically experiences a surge in visitors, especially during extended spring weekends and throughout the summer. The specific dates for this tax will be announced later. Children under 14 and tourists staying at least one night at the location will be exempt from this tax.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro stated, "It's a first step... we are conducting an experiment," promising that the system would be user-friendly.

This decision comes shortly after the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommended in late July of last year that Venice be placed on the list of World Heritage Sites in danger, citing Italy's inadequate efforts to combat the site's deterioration.

UNESCO pointed out that "ongoing development in Venice, climate change impacts, and mass tourism threaten irreversible changes to the city's exceptional universal value."

UNESCO's opinion remains non-binding at this point, as Venice's actual inclusion on the list of endangered heritage sites requires the approval of the participating member states at the ongoing World Heritage Committee meeting in Riyadh.

Timing-wise, this vote on the tourist tax is convenient for Venice, which has postponed taking radical measures for years, including implementing mandatory reservations and setting limits on the number of visitors to the city to alleviate the overwhelming crowds in its historic center.

Opposition forces within the city council have not hesitated to criticize the sudden "haste" surrounding this move, suggesting it's an attempt to show that Venice is taking action for UNESCO's sake.

Council member Gianfranco Bettin commented, "A €5 tax won't deter anyone from coming to Venice."

UNESCO also criticized the "lack of a shared global strategic vision" and "inefficiency and coordination" between local and national Italian authorities, expressing hope that this inclusion will lead to greater commitment and mobilization among local, national, and international stakeholders.

Venice, a city of islands founded in the 5th century that became a major maritime power in the 10th century, spans 118 small islands. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

Additionally, Venice is one of the world's top tourist magnets, with hotel occupancy reaching up to 100,000 visitors during peak seasons, in addition to tens of thousands of daily visitors. This is a staggering number compared to the city's population, which stands at 50,000 residents in the city center and has been steadily declining.

A UNESCO diplomat told Agence France-Presse in July, "The focus is still very much on mass tourism, not sustainable tourism, at the expense of the population. Venice should not be turned into an open-air museum."

In addition to mass tourism, Venice and its lagoon are grappling with the regular flooding of St. Mark's Square and the weakening of its building foundations due to rising tides and the sinking of the islands.



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Venice

Impose

Tax

Tourists

Italy

LBCI Next
Stability AI, gunning for a hit, launches an AI-powered music generator
Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20

Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-08

Mikati and the 'Duo' Seek to Pass a Highly Dangerous Tax Exemption

LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Washington imposes sanctions on brother of RSF leader in Sudan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:34

WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:29

Amazon debuts generative AI tools that helps sellers write product descriptions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:26

Tesla plans to almost double component sourcing from India to $1.9B this year, says minister

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:21

Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31

Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF

LBCI
World News
10:47

Ukraine exports grains through Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:16

Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:30

Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More