What we should know as COVID-19 returns this fall

Variety and Tech
2023-09-13 | 07:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
What we should know as COVID-19 returns this fall
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
What we should know as COVID-19 returns this fall

With the arrival of autumn, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the northern hemisphere, accompanied by the emergence of new virus variants. Here's what you need to know as we prepare for the coming months.

Comparing COVID-19 to Influenza:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe consequences, claiming the lives of nearly 7 million people worldwide. However, thanks to vaccines, acquired immunity from prior infections, and the development of better treatments, it is now possible to better control the virus.

Dr. Ashish Jha, a former White House advisor, stated, "If I had to choose between the flu and COVID, I would choose COVID because each individual case of the flu is generally more dangerous." Although COVID-19 is rarely fatal today, it also appears to have a higher rate of long-term complications.

COVID-19 is also more infectious. While not seasonal like the flu, it reached its peaks between December and January during the last three winters in the United States, just before the flu season.

Infectious disease specialist Amesh Adalja confirmed that COVID-19 is still "clearly more dangerous than traditional colds."

Booster Shots or Not:

Companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have developed updated vaccines, which are better suited to the currently circulating variants.

Vaccination was essential during the peak of the pandemic, and there is a general agreement that booster shots are beneficial for the most vulnerable groups. However, there is no consensus on whether young and healthy individuals should receive booster shots.

Studies have shown that almost everyone in Western countries has been infected with COVID-19. This, along with vaccination, has trained the immune system to better defend itself.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, a medical professor, suggests that recommending vaccination for everyone without distinction could harm public trust in authorities. Messenger RNA vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, carry a risk of heart inflammation, especially in young individuals.

Therefore, countries like the UK, France, and Germany recommend annual booster shots only for high-risk groups.

Other experts believe that the risks associated with the vaccine are minimal. Epidemiologist Ziad Al-Ali says that even people with a low risk of severe COVID should benefit from boosters.

The United States recommends booster shots for all residents this fall.

What About Face Masks:

The question of wearing face masks has become highly sensitive, especially in the United States.

According to an analysis by the Cochrane organization, there was no clear evidence that encouraging the use of face masks had a significant impact on slowing the virus's spread. However, laboratory tests have shown that high-quality masks (N95 in the US, FFP2 in France, etc.) offer protection.

Monica Gandhi suggests that people can choose to wear them indoors, although it is generally not necessary due to the protection offered by vaccines.

Do We Still Need COVID Testing:

Experts agree that individuals at risk, such as the elderly or those with conditions like cancer, obesity, or diabetes, should continue to test themselves if they exhibit symptoms. This allows them to benefit from antiviral medications, which should be taken quickly after infection to prevent deterioration.

The primary treatment is Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer.

Some countries, like the UK, believe that testing is sufficient for high-risk individuals. They provide free tests for them.

UK health authorities say that "most people no longer need to take the test" and recommend staying at home if feeling unwell to avoid spreading the infection.



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Know

COVID-19

Return

Fall

LBCI Next
Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed
Stability AI, gunning for a hit, launches an AI-powered music generator
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
World News
2023-09-08

Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:34

WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:29

Amazon debuts generative AI tools that helps sellers write product descriptions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:26

Tesla plans to almost double component sourcing from India to $1.9B this year, says minister

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:21

Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31

Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF

LBCI
World News
10:47

Ukraine exports grains through Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:16

Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:30

Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More