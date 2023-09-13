What we should know as COVID-19 returns this fall

With the arrival of autumn, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the northern hemisphere, accompanied by the emergence of new virus variants. Here's what you need to know as we prepare for the coming months.



Comparing COVID-19 to Influenza:



The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe consequences, claiming the lives of nearly 7 million people worldwide. However, thanks to vaccines, acquired immunity from prior infections, and the development of better treatments, it is now possible to better control the virus.



Dr. Ashish Jha, a former White House advisor, stated, "If I had to choose between the flu and COVID, I would choose COVID because each individual case of the flu is generally more dangerous." Although COVID-19 is rarely fatal today, it also appears to have a higher rate of long-term complications.



COVID-19 is also more infectious. While not seasonal like the flu, it reached its peaks between December and January during the last three winters in the United States, just before the flu season.



Infectious disease specialist Amesh Adalja confirmed that COVID-19 is still "clearly more dangerous than traditional colds."



Booster Shots or Not:



Companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have developed updated vaccines, which are better suited to the currently circulating variants.



Vaccination was essential during the peak of the pandemic, and there is a general agreement that booster shots are beneficial for the most vulnerable groups. However, there is no consensus on whether young and healthy individuals should receive booster shots.



Studies have shown that almost everyone in Western countries has been infected with COVID-19. This, along with vaccination, has trained the immune system to better defend itself.



Dr. Monica Gandhi, a medical professor, suggests that recommending vaccination for everyone without distinction could harm public trust in authorities. Messenger RNA vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, carry a risk of heart inflammation, especially in young individuals.



Therefore, countries like the UK, France, and Germany recommend annual booster shots only for high-risk groups.



Other experts believe that the risks associated with the vaccine are minimal. Epidemiologist Ziad Al-Ali says that even people with a low risk of severe COVID should benefit from boosters.



The United States recommends booster shots for all residents this fall.



What About Face Masks:



The question of wearing face masks has become highly sensitive, especially in the United States.



According to an analysis by the Cochrane organization, there was no clear evidence that encouraging the use of face masks had a significant impact on slowing the virus's spread. However, laboratory tests have shown that high-quality masks (N95 in the US, FFP2 in France, etc.) offer protection.



Monica Gandhi suggests that people can choose to wear them indoors, although it is generally not necessary due to the protection offered by vaccines.



Do We Still Need COVID Testing:



Experts agree that individuals at risk, such as the elderly or those with conditions like cancer, obesity, or diabetes, should continue to test themselves if they exhibit symptoms. This allows them to benefit from antiviral medications, which should be taken quickly after infection to prevent deterioration.



The primary treatment is Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer.



Some countries, like the UK, believe that testing is sufficient for high-risk individuals. They provide free tests for them.



UK health authorities say that "most people no longer need to take the test" and recommend staying at home if feeling unwell to avoid spreading the infection.







AFP