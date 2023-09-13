News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
What we should know as COVID-19 returns this fall
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
3
min
What we should know as COVID-19 returns this fall
With the arrival of autumn, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the northern hemisphere, accompanied by the emergence of new virus variants. Here's what you need to know as we prepare for the coming months.
Comparing COVID-19 to Influenza:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe consequences, claiming the lives of nearly 7 million people worldwide. However, thanks to vaccines, acquired immunity from prior infections, and the development of better treatments, it is now possible to better control the virus.
Dr. Ashish Jha, a former White House advisor, stated, "If I had to choose between the flu and COVID, I would choose COVID because each individual case of the flu is generally more dangerous." Although COVID-19 is rarely fatal today, it also appears to have a higher rate of long-term complications.
COVID-19 is also more infectious. While not seasonal like the flu, it reached its peaks between December and January during the last three winters in the United States, just before the flu season.
Infectious disease specialist Amesh Adalja confirmed that COVID-19 is still "clearly more dangerous than traditional colds."
Booster Shots or Not:
Companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have developed updated vaccines, which are better suited to the currently circulating variants.
Vaccination was essential during the peak of the pandemic, and there is a general agreement that booster shots are beneficial for the most vulnerable groups. However, there is no consensus on whether young and healthy individuals should receive booster shots.
Studies have shown that almost everyone in Western countries has been infected with COVID-19. This, along with vaccination, has trained the immune system to better defend itself.
Dr. Monica Gandhi, a medical professor, suggests that recommending vaccination for everyone without distinction could harm public trust in authorities. Messenger RNA vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, carry a risk of heart inflammation, especially in young individuals.
Therefore, countries like the UK, France, and Germany recommend annual booster shots only for high-risk groups.
Other experts believe that the risks associated with the vaccine are minimal. Epidemiologist Ziad Al-Ali says that even people with a low risk of severe COVID should benefit from boosters.
The United States recommends booster shots for all residents this fall.
What About Face Masks:
The question of wearing face masks has become highly sensitive, especially in the United States.
According to an analysis by the Cochrane organization, there was no clear evidence that encouraging the use of face masks had a significant impact on slowing the virus's spread. However, laboratory tests have shown that high-quality masks (N95 in the US, FFP2 in France, etc.) offer protection.
Monica Gandhi suggests that people can choose to wear them indoors, although it is generally not necessary due to the protection offered by vaccines.
Do We Still Need COVID Testing:
Experts agree that individuals at risk, such as the elderly or those with conditions like cancer, obesity, or diabetes, should continue to test themselves if they exhibit symptoms. This allows them to benefit from antiviral medications, which should be taken quickly after infection to prevent deterioration.
The primary treatment is Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer.
Some countries, like the UK, believe that testing is sufficient for high-risk individuals. They provide free tests for them.
UK health authorities say that "most people no longer need to take the test" and recommend staying at home if feeling unwell to avoid spreading the infection.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Know
COVID-19
Return
Fall
Next
Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed
Stability AI, gunning for a hit, launches an AI-powered music generator
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
0
World News
2023-09-08
Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive
World News
2023-09-08
Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:34
WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally
Variety and Tech
10:34
WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally
0
Variety and Tech
10:29
Amazon debuts generative AI tools that helps sellers write product descriptions
Variety and Tech
10:29
Amazon debuts generative AI tools that helps sellers write product descriptions
0
Variety and Tech
10:26
Tesla plans to almost double component sourcing from India to $1.9B this year, says minister
Variety and Tech
10:26
Tesla plans to almost double component sourcing from India to $1.9B this year, says minister
0
Variety and Tech
10:21
Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed
Variety and Tech
10:21
Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
0
World News
10:47
Ukraine exports grains through Croatia
World News
10:47
Ukraine exports grains through Croatia
0
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
2
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
3
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
4
Middle East News
05:34
At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna
Middle East News
05:34
At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna
5
Lebanon News
02:52
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
Lebanon News
02:52
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
6
Lebanon News
03:28
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut
Lebanon News
03:28
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions
8
Lebanon Economy
04:30
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Lebanon Economy
04:30
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More