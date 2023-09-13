News
Stability AI, gunning for a hit, launches an AI-powered music generator
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13 | 06:52
Stability AI, gunning for a hit, launches an AI-powered music generator
A year ago, Stability AI, the London-based startup behind the open source image-generating AI model Stable Diffusion, quietly released Dance Diffusion, a model that can generate songs and sound effects given a text description of the songs and sound effects in question.
Dance Diffusion was Stability AI’s first foray into generative audio, and it signaled a meaningful investment — and acute interest, seemingly — from the company in the nascent field of AI music creation tools. But for nearly a year after Dance Diffusion was announced, all seemed quiet on the generative audio front — at least as far as it concerned Stability’s efforts.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/13/stability-ai-gunning-for-a-hit-launches-an-ai-powered-music-generator/
Variety and Tech
Stability AI
AI
Dance Diffusion
Generate
Songs
