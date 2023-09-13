Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed

2023-09-13 | 10:21
Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed
Spotify’s new Showcase tool lets artists pay to promote their music in the Home feed

Spotify this week launched a new tool called Showcase that allows artists to promote their work directly in the streaming app’s revamped Home feed introduced earlier this year. With Showcase, artists can create a mobile card that they can use to introduce their music, including new and catalog releases, which then appears as a sponsored recommendation on listeners’ mobile Home Screen.

This Home Screen is the most prominent position to advertise in Spotify’s app, as the company says it’s the most-visited place on Spotify and billions of streams originate from it every day. On average, users who see a Showcase promotion are 6 times more likely to stream the promoted release, the company claims.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/13/spotifys-new-showcase-tool-lets-artists-pay-to-promote-their-music-in-the-home-feed/
 

