Tesla plans to almost double component sourcing from India to $1.9B this year, says minister
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tesla plans to almost double component sourcing from India to $1.9B this year, says minister
Tesla is planning to nearly double its component sourcing from India to up to $1.9 billion this year, the nation’s trade minister has said, underscoring the growth of electric-vehicle component manufacturing in the country. But Tesla’s long-floated promise of plans to build its own plants in the country remains electric dreams.
Tesla bought $1 billion of automobile components from India in 2022, and it is targeting to take it to $1.7–$1.9 billion this year, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto event in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/13/tesla-india-component-sourcing/
Variety and Tech
Tesla
India
Trade
Electric
Vehicle
