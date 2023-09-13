WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally

2023-09-13
WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally
WhatsApp is launching its Channels feature globally

WhatsApp announced today that it is expanding its Channels feature aimed towards broadcasted messages. The company said Channels will be available to all users in more than 150 countries over the next few weeks.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout of the feature on his new WhatsApp channel.

“Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I’m starting this channel to share Meta news and updates,” he said.

