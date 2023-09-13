IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

Variety and Tech
2023-09-13
High views
IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character
IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

Apple’s iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lineup debuted on Tuesday, and both feature big improvements to the camera systems they boast. Apple has been putting a lot of focus on photography for the past few iterations of its main moneymakers, likely because changes in other aspects of the devices are relatively modest year-over-year.

The cameras on both the iPhone 15 and the higher-end 15 Pro line both got better this year, as expected, but Apple also introduced new features and options that highlight another trend which I’d anticipate all camera makers lean into even more in future: Photographic character. 

There aren’t any flagship smartphones from major manufacturers that take bad photos anymore, and even among mid-range phones, high quality cameras are increasingly becoming a given. Differentiation, then, lies in lateral moves and creativity – and more than ever, in making sure users can create a look that’s at least somewhat unique to them.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/13/iphone-15-proves-the-key-battleground-in-smartphone-photography-is-character/
 

Variety and Tech

