News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies.
“Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU’s parliament. “And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies.”
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/13/eu-considers-imposing-tariffs-against-chinese-ev-companies/
Variety and Tech
European Commission
Tariffs
European Union
Automakers
China
Electric
Vehicle
Imports
Next
Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies
IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-24
China suspends imports of Japanese seafood products
Variety and Tech
2023-08-24
China suspends imports of Japanese seafood products
0
World News
2023-07-28
About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands
World News
2023-07-28
About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory
0
World News
2023-06-20
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
World News
2023-06-20
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:48
China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market
Variety and Tech
05:48
China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market
0
Variety and Tech
05:43
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Stoner Cats’ NFTs get smoked by the SEC
Variety and Tech
05:43
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Stoner Cats’ NFTs get smoked by the SEC
0
Variety and Tech
04:10
Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies
Variety and Tech
04:10
Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies
0
Variety and Tech
13:34
IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character
Variety and Tech
13:34
IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
0
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
0
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
2
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
4
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
6
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
8
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More