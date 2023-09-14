EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies

Variety and Tech
2023-09-14 | 04:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies

The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies.

“Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU’s parliament. “And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies.”

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/13/eu-considers-imposing-tariffs-against-chinese-ev-companies/
 
 

Variety and Tech

European Commission

Tariffs

European Union

Automakers

China

Electric

Vehicle

Imports

LBCI Next
Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies
IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-24

China suspends imports of Japanese seafood products

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

First version of 'Cybertruck' electric pick-up vehicle leaves Tesla factory

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:48

China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:43

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Stoner Cats’ NFTs get smoked by the SEC

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:10

Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:34

IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More