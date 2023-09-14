Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies

Variety and Tech
2023-09-14 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Chat GPT excels in diagnosing patients’ conditions in emergencies

Dutch researchers have concluded that the AI-powered chatbot "Chat GP T" excels in diagnosing emergency room cases with accuracy comparable to, and in some cases surpassing, doctors. They suggest that artificial intelligence could "revolutionize the medical field."

However, the study's authors, whose results were published on Wednesday, emphasize that the jobs of emergency room doctors are not threatened. The AI chatbot may accelerate diagnosis, but it doesn't replace the human ability for discernment and experience.

A review of thirty cases treated in Dutch emergency departments in 2022 was conducted by feeding "Chat GP T" with patient data, laboratory tests, and doctor's notes, asking the AI chatbot to provide five possible diagnoses. Doctors correctly provided the accurate diagnosis in 87% of cases, compared to 97% for "Chat GP T" version 3.5.

Heidi ten Berge from the emergency department at Geroen Bosch Hospital in southern Netherlands noted that the chatbot "was able to make medical diagnoses just like a human doctor."

Researcher Steve Korstens, who participated in the study, emphasized that it does not suggest computers will one day run emergency rooms. 

Still, artificial intelligence can play a vital role in assisting doctors under pressure. He told AFP that the chatbot "can help in diagnosing and might propose ideas that haven't occurred to the doctor."

However, he pointed out that such tools are not designed as medical devices, sharing concerns about the confidentiality of sensitive medical data within the chatbot.

As is the case in other areas, "Chat GP T" showed some limitations. The study indicates that its logic "was occasionally unreasonable or medically inconsistent, which could lead to incorrect information or diagnoses, with significant consequences."

The scientists also acknowledge certain shortcomings in their research, such as the small sample size. Furthermore, the study was limited to relatively straightforward cases, involving patients with only one primary issue. Therefore, the effectiveness of AI in more complex cases remains unclear.

At times, "Chat GP T" failed to provide the correct diagnosis among the five possibilities, especially in the case of abdominal aortic aneurysm, a life-threatening complication with a swollen abdominal artery. 

However, in this instance, the human doctor also failed to diagnose it correctly.

The report also highlights "medical errors" committed by the AI chatbot, such as diagnosing anemia (low hemoglobin levels in the blood) in a patient with normal hemoglobin levels.

The study's results will be presented at the 2023 European Emergency Medicine Conference in Barcelona and were published in the specialized journal "Annals of Emergency Medicine."



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Chat GPT

Excel

Diagnosing

Patients

Conditions

Emergencies

LBCI Next
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Stoner Cats’ NFTs get smoked by the SEC
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

Conditions for dialogue: Lebanon's path to electing a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-06

Abi Khalil to LBCI: We've set our conditions for a time-bound dialogue, not to waste time

LBCI
World News
2023-08-31

Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons

LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

Macron calls on Iran to release French being held ‘in unacceptable conditions’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:48

China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:43

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Stoner Cats’ NFTs get smoked by the SEC

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:02

EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:34

IPhone 15 proves the key battleground in smartphone photography is character

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:10

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More