China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market

Honor is a top five smartphone maker in its native China. Now the company is returning to India with the Honor 90, its first new device for the world’s second largest smartphone market in more than three years.The new handset is already available in global markets, including Malaysia, Europe, the Middle East and U.K. When it was still part of Huawei, Honor operated natively in India. In November 2020, its parent company sold the brand to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a firm controlled by the government. Subsequently, Honor’s new leadership quietly pulled all its local operations from India and relocated some of its staff to Dubai. The last Honor devices launched in India in late-July 2020. Soon, Honor’s India wing went quiet on social media.Read the full story at: