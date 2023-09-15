News
Meta says not planning ads on WhatsApp
2023-09-15 | 02:05
Meta on Friday disputed a media report that claimed the social giant was exploring bringing ads on the popular messaging app WhatsApp.
Financial Times reported that some teams at Meta had evaluated whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp home screen. In a statement, WhatsApp said it was neither testing or working on it, nor did it have any plans around it.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/14/meta-says-not-planning-ads-on-whatsapp/
0
0
0
0
