California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options

2023-09-15 | 02:11
California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options
California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options

A lawsuit filed against Google by California’s Attorney General over the company’s deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state.

As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/14/california-hits-google-for-93m-over-deceptive-location-data-options/
 

