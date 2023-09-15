London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy

Variety and Tech
2023-09-15 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers&#39; energy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy

London Fashion Week, spanning five days, is currently attracting fashion enthusiasts and professionals alike. 

The event, which began on Friday, follows New York Fashion Week and includes the participation of major fashion houses like Burberry. It also provides a platform for young designers who could shape the fashion landscape of the future.

Last year, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, followed by ten days of national mourning, diverted attention away from London Fashion Week's previous edition. 

This year, more than 80 designers are set to unveil their collections for Spring 2024 and its summer counterpart through approximately 50 fashion shows and presentations.

Caroline Rush, the CEO of the British Fashion Council, which organizes the event, stated, "We will have five exciting days filled with innovation."

The first shows took place on Friday, featuring the collection "El Jardino" by veteran London Fashion Week designer Paul Costelloe, who had been a longtime favorite of Princess Diana.

Vogue magazine set the stage for the week with a celebratory evening on Thursday, celebrating UK culture through dance, theater, and pop music, from Shakespeare to rapper Stormzy. The event featured a fashion show with models like Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss.

However, London's fashion sector faces challenges, including the lingering effects of the pandemic, soaring inflation (6.8% in July), which remains the highest among G7 nations, and the aftermath of Brexit.

On the other hand, Paris Fashion Week remains the pinnacle of the fashion world, surpassing Milan and New York. Victoria Beckham's decision to showcase her collection in Paris since last year signifies a shift away from London.

The British government announced a £2 million fund ($2.45 million) to support young designers. This financial assistance will be allocated to the NewGen program, affiliated with the British Fashion Council, which has supported young fashion designers for the past thirty years, aiming to launch future global luxury brands. Notable alumni of this program include Alexander McQueen.

London's Design Museum is hosting an exhibition titled "Rebels: 30 Years of London Fashion," showcasing the work of young NewGen designers who have injected new energy into the world of fashion. The exhibition features around 100 designs that have become part of popular culture.

Ukrainian designers will also present their collections on the final day of London Fashion Week, as the city hosts Ukrainian Fashion Week due to the ongoing conflict.

The British Fashion Council is actively working to make London more diverse in terms of fashion presentations, striving for "fairer representation" in this industry.

Another significant event during London Fashion Week is the "Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto" exhibition, which opens at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Saturday. 

The exhibition delves into Gabrielle Chanel's 60-year career, highlighting her revolutionary designs that transformed women's wardrobes.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

London

Fashion Week

Bet

Young

Designers

Energy

LBCI Next
The Nobel Foundation increases about $90,000 to the financial prize awarded to winners
California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

London plans to host global summit on energy security

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Talks between Saudi and Houthi officials in Riyadh to put Yemen on the path to peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-11

MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:16

The Nobel Foundation increases about $90,000 to the financial prize awarded to winners

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:11

California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:05

Meta says not planning ads on WhatsApp

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14

China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-16

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:24

BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More