London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy

London Fashion Week, spanning five days, is currently attracting fashion enthusiasts and professionals alike.



The event, which began on Friday, follows New York Fashion Week and includes the participation of major fashion houses like Burberry. It also provides a platform for young designers who could shape the fashion landscape of the future.



Last year, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, followed by ten days of national mourning, diverted attention away from London Fashion Week's previous edition.



This year, more than 80 designers are set to unveil their collections for Spring 2024 and its summer counterpart through approximately 50 fashion shows and presentations.



Caroline Rush, the CEO of the British Fashion Council, which organizes the event, stated, "We will have five exciting days filled with innovation."



The first shows took place on Friday, featuring the collection "El Jardino" by veteran London Fashion Week designer Paul Costelloe, who had been a longtime favorite of Princess Diana.



Vogue magazine set the stage for the week with a celebratory evening on Thursday, celebrating UK culture through dance, theater, and pop music, from Shakespeare to rapper Stormzy. The event featured a fashion show with models like Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss.



However, London's fashion sector faces challenges, including the lingering effects of the pandemic, soaring inflation (6.8% in July), which remains the highest among G7 nations, and the aftermath of Brexit.



On the other hand, Paris Fashion Week remains the pinnacle of the fashion world, surpassing Milan and New York. Victoria Beckham's decision to showcase her collection in Paris since last year signifies a shift away from London.



The British government announced a £2 million fund ($2.45 million) to support young designers. This financial assistance will be allocated to the NewGen program, affiliated with the British Fashion Council, which has supported young fashion designers for the past thirty years, aiming to launch future global luxury brands. Notable alumni of this program include Alexander McQueen.



London's Design Museum is hosting an exhibition titled "Rebels: 30 Years of London Fashion," showcasing the work of young NewGen designers who have injected new energy into the world of fashion. The exhibition features around 100 designs that have become part of popular culture.



Ukrainian designers will also present their collections on the final day of London Fashion Week, as the city hosts Ukrainian Fashion Week due to the ongoing conflict.



The British Fashion Council is actively working to make London more diverse in terms of fashion presentations, striving for "fairer representation" in this industry.



Another significant event during London Fashion Week is the "Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto" exhibition, which opens at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Saturday.



The exhibition delves into Gabrielle Chanel's 60-year career, highlighting her revolutionary designs that transformed women's wardrobes.



AFP