News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Nobel Foundation increases about $90,000 to the financial prize awarded to winners
Variety and Tech
2023-09-15 | 08:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Nobel Foundation increases about $90,000 to the financial prize awarded to winners
The Nobel Foundation announced on Friday that it will increase the prize money awarded to its laureates by one million Swedish kronor (approximately $90,000), bringing the total prize amount for each category to around one million dollars.
In a statement, the foundation noted that it has decided to "raise the amount awarded with the prizes because it is financially capable of doing so."
For the winners of the expected 2023 awards, which will be announced between October 2nd and 9th, the accompanying check they receive along with the prize will be worth eleven million Swedish kronor (approximately $980,000), making it the highest nominal value (in Swedish currency) in the history of the Nobel Prizes, which have been awarded for over a century.
The monetary value of the prizes awarded to the laureates has changed over the past decade, depending on the financial status of the foundation.
In 2012, the foundation, which manages the legacy of the Swedish inventor and founder of the prizes, Alfred Nobel, was forced to reduce its costs to restore its financial resources, leading to a reduction in the prize amount from ten to eight million Swedish kronor.
In 2017, the foundation managed to raise the prize value back to nine million kronor, and it reached ten million in 2020.
Typically, winners of one of the Nobel categories (Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, or the newly introduced Economics) equally share the prize money.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Nobel
Foundation
Increase
Financial
Prize
Award
Winners
London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
World News
2023-09-12
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
World News
2023-09-12
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
0
World News
2023-09-11
UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths
World News
2023-09-11
UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:54
London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy
Variety and Tech
07:54
London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy
0
Variety and Tech
02:11
California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options
Variety and Tech
02:11
California hits Google for $93M over deceptive location data options
0
Variety and Tech
02:05
Meta says not planning ads on WhatsApp
Variety and Tech
02:05
Meta says not planning ads on WhatsApp
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14
China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14
China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
0
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:02
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-16
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-16
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:47
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system
Lebanon Economy
09:47
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system
2
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
3
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
4
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
5
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
7
Lebanon Economy
10:24
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
Lebanon Economy
10:24
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
8
Lebanon News
03:08
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
Lebanon News
03:08
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More