Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns

2023-09-16
Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns
Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns

As expected, Apple is going to address France’s radiation watchdog’s (ANFR) concerns with a software update for the iPhone 12. Earlier this week, the French agency released a public statement announcing that the iPhone 12 breaches radiation levels. It also told Apple that it should halt iPhone 12 sales and release a fix as quickly as possible.

“We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France,” an Apple spokesperson told Reuters, AFP and Euronews in a statement. “This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern.”

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/15/apple-to-release-software-update-for-iphone-12-to-solve-radiation-concerns/
 

