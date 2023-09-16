TikTok fined $379M in EU for failing to keep kids’ data safe

2023-09-16
TikTok fined $379M in EU for failing to keep kids' data safe
TikTok fined $379M in EU for failing to keep kids' data safe

It’s been a long time coming but TikTok has finally been found in breach of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to its handling of children’s data. Under the decision issued today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the video sharing platform has been reprimanded and fined €345 million (~$379 million).
 
It has also been ordered to bring its offending data processing into compliance within three months.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/15/tiktok-gdpr-childrens-data-decision/
 

