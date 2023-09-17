News
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
Variety and Tech
2023-09-17 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
Lebanese-born Dr. Hosam Abu Meri, a gastroenterologist in Latvia, was appointed the new Minister of Health and one of the country's first ministers of Middle Eastern background.
The new government, voted by Latvia's parliament on Friday, confirmed Evika Silina as the prime minister following the resignation of Krisjanis Karins.
Hosam Abu Meri is a medical doctor specializing in gastroenterology and has been active in politics for more than ten years.
This appointment makes Hosam Abu Meri join the multi-talented Lebanese diaspora, which has made significant contributions to the field of medicine around the world.
Lebanese healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, researchers, and other medical practitioners, had, for years, played a vital role in advancing medical science, providing healthcare services, and contributing to medical education globally.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Lebanese
Diaspora
Gastroenterologist
Latvia
Minister Of Health
Middle East
