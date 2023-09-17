News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNESCO lists a volcano in French Martinique as a World Heritage Site
Variety and Tech
2023-09-17 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNESCO lists a volcano in French Martinique as a World Heritage Site
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Saturday that Mount Pelée and the northern peaks of Martinique, one of the overseas regions of France, have been added to the World Heritage List.
This decision was made during the forty-fifth session of the World Heritage Committee, which took place in Riyadh.
Mount Pelée and the northern peaks, a volcanic mountain range, cover an area of 13,980 hectares, which is approximately 12 percent of the total land area of the island of Martinique, situated in the Caribbean archipelago of the Antilles.
This marks the third UNESCO designation for Martinique in just two years, following its classification as a marine biosphere reserve and inclusion in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for its preservation of the traditional Martinican pirogue.
Serge Letchimy, the President of Martinique's Executive Council, described this moment as "historic" not only for the island but for the entire Caribbean region and the world.
He viewed this inclusion in the World Heritage List as a "powerful and valuable tool" for preserving these mountains and as an expression of their environmental identity.
The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the decision as a "recognition of the global value of Martinique's natural heritage, with its exceptional geology and biodiversity," emphasizing its significance in promoting preservation.
The management of Martinique Natural Park believes that being included in the World Heritage List could lead to an increase in the island's visitors by 30 to 40 percent.
Mount Pelée's eruption on May 8, 1902, claimed the lives of approximately 28,000 people. Despite 121 years passing since that eruption, the volcano remains active and continuously monitored.
AFP
Variety and Tech
UNESCO
Lists
Volcano
French
Martinique
Heritage
Site
Next
Italy's largest glacier shrinks as scientists predict its demise in less than a century
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-15
UNESCO places sites in Kyiv and Lviv on the World Heritage in Danger list
World News
2023-09-15
UNESCO places sites in Kyiv and Lviv on the World Heritage in Danger list
0
World News
2023-07-31
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
World News
2023-07-31
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-06
The French weekly "Le Journal du Dimanche" reissues after 40-day strike by its journalists
Variety and Tech
2023-08-06
The French weekly "Le Journal du Dimanche" reissues after 40-day strike by its journalists
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:16
Italy's largest glacier shrinks as scientists predict its demise in less than a century
Variety and Tech
05:16
Italy's largest glacier shrinks as scientists predict its demise in less than a century
0
Variety and Tech
03:20
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
Variety and Tech
03:20
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16
TikTok fined $379M in EU for failing to keep kids’ data safe
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16
TikTok fined $379M in EU for failing to keep kids’ data safe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16
Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16
Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
Press Highlights
00:54
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
Press Highlights
00:54
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
0
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
01:36
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
2
Variety and Tech
03:20
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
Variety and Tech
03:20
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
3
Press Highlights
00:54
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
Press Highlights
00:54
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
The latest on the Othman-Mawlawi rift
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
The latest on the Othman-Mawlawi rift
5
Middle East News
09:16
Iran announces ‘bigger than expected’ strike against Israel
Middle East News
09:16
Iran announces ‘bigger than expected’ strike against Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term
Lebanon News
06:10
Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran
8
Middle East News
09:34
Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum
Middle East News
09:34
Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More