AI will not be a "substitute" for fashion designers

Variety and Tech
2023-09-17 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
AI will not be a &quot;substitute&quot; for fashion designers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
AI will not be a "substitute" for fashion designers

Artificial intelligence is ushering in a transformation in the world of fashion, but this burgeoning technology will never replace the "creativity" of designers, according to the head of a groundbreaking project.

Calvin Wong pioneered the first artificial intelligence program managed by a fashion designer, known as the Interactive Design Assistant for Fashion, or simply AiDA. The program utilizes image recognition technology to swiftly transition from initial design sketches to the fashion presentation stage.

Wong explains to Agence France-Presse in London that "fashion designers load the program with pattern images, colors they intend to use, and their initial design sketches."

He adds, "Subsequently, our tool can recognize these design elements and provide suggestions to designers for enhancing and modifying their initial designs."

Calvin Wong underscores the importance of AiDA, stating that it can offer designers "all possible design permutations," something impossible without artificial intelligence.

Last December, at the Amplus Museums exhibition in Hong Kong, collections from fourteen fashion designers benefited from this tool.

Wong emphasizes that this tool aims to "facilitate" designers, but it is not a "replacement for their creativity." He remarks, "We must give greater importance to the original creativity of designers."

Wong heads the Artificial Intelligence in Design Lab (AidLab), a joint research project between the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where he serves as a fashion professor.

Narin Parfield, Deputy Director of the Royal College of Art, notes that the impact of artificial intelligence on the fashion industry will be "transformative."

He adds, "This impact will be tremendous, starting from the ideation and design phase, proceeding through the initial prototype, and reaching manufacturing, distribution, and ultimate recycling."

Originally, personalizing designs aimed to provide a better experience for customers by improving product recommendations and enhancing search efficiency, helping shoppers find what they want quickly and easily.

However, as technology advances, so does the range of specialized programs. AiDA is not the only project from AidLab showcased in London during Fashion Week.

The Neo Couture project, which aims to preserve the specialized skills and techniques used by designers, is also on display. This tool creates an AI-based training system that simplifies the teaching of sewing techniques.


AFP
 

Variety and Tech

AI

Substitute

Fashion

Designers

LBCI Next
Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background
TikTok fined $379M in EU for failing to keep kids’ data safe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-15

London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-26

Jacquemus turns Versailles lake into fashion front row

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:16

Italy's largest glacier shrinks as scientists predict its demise in less than a century

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:38

UNESCO lists a volcano in French Martinique as a World Heritage Site

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:20

Lebanese-born Hosam Abu Meri becomes one of Latvia's first ministers of Middle Eastern background

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16

TikTok fined $379M in EU for failing to keep kids’ data safe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-13

MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-15

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-16

Iran announces ‘bigger than expected’ strike against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:36

Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More