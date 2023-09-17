AI will not be a "substitute" for fashion designers

Artificial intelligence is ushering in a transformation in the world of fashion, but this burgeoning technology will never replace the "creativity" of designers, according to the head of a groundbreaking project.



Calvin Wong pioneered the first artificial intelligence program managed by a fashion designer, known as the Interactive Design Assistant for Fashion, or simply AiDA. The program utilizes image recognition technology to swiftly transition from initial design sketches to the fashion presentation stage.



Wong explains to Agence France-Presse in London that "fashion designers load the program with pattern images, colors they intend to use, and their initial design sketches."



He adds, "Subsequently, our tool can recognize these design elements and provide suggestions to designers for enhancing and modifying their initial designs."



Calvin Wong underscores the importance of AiDA, stating that it can offer designers "all possible design permutations," something impossible without artificial intelligence.



Last December, at the Amplus Museums exhibition in Hong Kong, collections from fourteen fashion designers benefited from this tool.



Wong emphasizes that this tool aims to "facilitate" designers, but it is not a "replacement for their creativity." He remarks, "We must give greater importance to the original creativity of designers."



Wong heads the Artificial Intelligence in Design Lab (AidLab), a joint research project between the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where he serves as a fashion professor.



Narin Parfield, Deputy Director of the Royal College of Art, notes that the impact of artificial intelligence on the fashion industry will be "transformative."



He adds, "This impact will be tremendous, starting from the ideation and design phase, proceeding through the initial prototype, and reaching manufacturing, distribution, and ultimate recycling."



Originally, personalizing designs aimed to provide a better experience for customers by improving product recommendations and enhancing search efficiency, helping shoppers find what they want quickly and easily.



However, as technology advances, so does the range of specialized programs. AiDA is not the only project from AidLab showcased in London during Fashion Week.



The Neo Couture project, which aims to preserve the specialized skills and techniques used by designers, is also on display. This tool creates an AI-based training system that simplifies the teaching of sewing techniques.





AFP