Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

Variety and Tech
2023-09-17 | 12:04
High views
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chibany showcased an exquisite look designed by the renowned Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran at the 2023 Murex D'Or Awards ceremony.

Chibany dazzled in a bronze and gold gown adorned with sparkling crystal embellishments and colorful shimmering beads.

It is worth noting that Rina Chibany is preparing for her upcoming wedding scheduled for January.

She has not disclosed the designer for her wedding dress yet, but she confirmed that the dress is currently in the works, and preparations have begun for the big day.
 

