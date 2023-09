The US pop culture "icon" Beyonce has again shaken the stage, wearing a dazzling gown by the esteemed Lebanese designer Elie Saab.During her Renaissance World Tour in Seattle, the "Queen Bey" appeared in an Elie Saab Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2023-2024 gown.The elegant design features a sparkly and asymmetrical long dress with sequins and a cape embroidered with feathers.Lebanese designers continue to sumptuously dazzle their fans around the world with their constant presence on red carpets, A-listers, and, more than ever, in the music industry.For the past year, Lebanese designers, including Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab, and others, were present on the stages of many deemed music icons, from Taylor Swift to Beyonce.