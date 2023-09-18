News
Roam unveils new EV bus model to tap Kenya’s mass transit sector
2023-09-18
Roam unveils new EV bus model to tap Kenya’s mass transit sector
Kenya-based EV startup Roam has unveiled a new shuttle bus model dubbed Move, coming as the East African country continues to push for the adoption of electric vehicles.
Roam (formerly Opibus) now plans to ramp up its production of the Move bus, and expand its charging infrastructure as it anticipates a growth in EV bus demand following Kenya’s acceleration of electric vehicle adoption, against the backdrop of skyrocketing fuel prices, and calls for a switch to sustainable transport options.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/roam-move-ev-bus/
