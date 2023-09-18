Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey

2023-09-18 | 08:05
Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey
Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has encouraged the American tech mogul Elon Musk to consider opening a Tesla electric vehicle factory in Turkey, as reported by the Turkish presidency on Monday.

Following a meeting in New York between the Turkish president and the American entrepreneur, the Turkish presidency stated on Monday, "President Erdogan urged Tesla to open its seventh factory in Turkey."

Ankara pointed out that many major automobile manufacturers already have assembly plants in Turkey, including Toyota, Ford, Fiat, and Renault, while Turkish contractors supply parts to Tesla.

The Turkish company TOGG started producing electric SUVs in the spring.

Elon Musk had previously announced plans to build a Tesla factory in northern Mexico near Monterrey, in addition to the company's existing factories in the United States and its "gigafactories" in Germany and China.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also attempting to persuade Musk to open a Tesla factory in France.

In late July, the American company reported an increase in its results, with 466,140 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 254,695 in the previous year, influenced by price reductions implemented several months ago.



AFP
 

