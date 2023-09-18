iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features

Apple’s long-awaited iOS 17 update for iPhones lands today with a number of new and improved security features. Much of the new features are aimed at protecting iPhone owners who are at greater risk of cyberattacks and spyware, like journalists, activists and human rights defenders.





Other iOS 17 features are better suited for the wider population, including anti-web tracking and safely storing passwords and the easy sharing of newer phishing-resistant passkeys.