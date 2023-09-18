iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features

Variety and Tech
2023-09-18 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features

Apple’s long-awaited iOS 17 update for iPhones lands today with a number of new and improved security features. Much of the new features are aimed at protecting iPhone owners who are at greater risk of cyberattacks and spyware, like journalists, activists and human rights defenders.
 
Other iOS 17 features are better suited for the wider population, including anti-web tracking and safely storing passwords and the easy sharing of newer phishing-resistant passkeys.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/ios-17-includes-these-new-security-and-privacy-features/
 

Variety and Tech

Apple

IOS 17

Update

IPhone

Security

Features

Cyberattacks

Spyware

LBCI Next
Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data
AI contributes to saving California from fire devastation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16

Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08

Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:25

Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:11

AI contributes to saving California from fire devastation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:05

Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:48

Roam unveils new EV bus model to tap Kenya’s mass transit sector

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

LBCI
World News
09:26

Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More