Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data

2023-09-18 | 10:25
Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data
Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data

Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed tens of terabytes of sensitive data, including private keys and passwords, while publishing a storage bucket of open-source training data on GitHub.

In research shared with TechCrunch, cloud security startup Wiz said it discovered a GitHub repository belonging to Microsoft’s AI research division as part of its ongoing work into the accidental exposure of cloud-hosted data.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/microsoft-ai-researchers-accidentally-exposed-terabytes-of-internal-sensitive-data/
 

Variety and Tech

Microsoft

AI

Researchers

Terabytes

Data

Passwords

GitHub

