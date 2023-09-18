AirPods Pro get USB-C and a few new tricks

2023-09-18 | 12:16
AirPods Pro get USB-C and a few new tricks
AirPods Pro get USB-C and a few new tricks

The AirPods Pro 2 are still the AirPods Pro 2. Apple’s high-end earbuds got the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it treatment during last week’s iPhone 15 event. My suspicion is the company’s failure to give the buds much stage time is a direct reflection of the upgrade here, which arrives in the form of a USB-C charging case and some updates to listening modes.

There’s also one other important bit of information that Apple has yet to reveal, but it has to do with a piece of hardware we won’t be seeing until early next year.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/airpods-pro-get-usb-c-and-a-few-new-tricks/
 

