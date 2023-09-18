News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
AirPods Pro get USB-C and a few new tricks
Variety and Tech
2023-09-18 | 12:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
AirPods Pro get USB-C and a few new tricks
The AirPods Pro 2 are still the AirPods Pro 2. Apple’s high-end earbuds got the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it treatment during last week’s iPhone 15 event. My suspicion is the company’s failure to give the buds much stage time is a direct reflection of the upgrade here, which arrives in the form of a USB-C charging case and some updates to listening modes.
There’s also one other important bit of information that Apple has yet to reveal, but it has to do with a piece of hardware we won’t be seeing until early next year.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/airpods-pro-get-usb-c-and-a-few-new-tricks/
Variety and Tech
AirPods Pro
USB-C
New
Tricks
Updates
Next
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:20
PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue
Lebanon News
11:20
PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue
0
Variety and Tech
08:44
iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features
Variety and Tech
08:44
iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
08:32
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
0
Variety and Tech
06:48
Roam unveils new EV bus model to tap Kenya’s mass transit sector
Variety and Tech
06:48
Roam unveils new EV bus model to tap Kenya’s mass transit sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:25
Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data
Variety and Tech
10:25
Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of internal sensitive data
0
Variety and Tech
08:44
iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features
Variety and Tech
08:44
iOS 17 includes these new security and privacy features
0
Variety and Tech
08:11
AI contributes to saving California from fire devastation
Variety and Tech
08:11
AI contributes to saving California from fire devastation
0
Variety and Tech
08:05
Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey
Variety and Tech
08:05
Erdogan urges Musk to open a Tesla factory in Turkey
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-17
Lebanon's IMF fund depletion: A looming crisis for the Caretaker Government
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-06
Spotify strips lyrics from free tier for some users in new ‘test’
Variety and Tech
2023-09-06
Spotify strips lyrics from free tier for some users in new ‘test’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
2
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
3
Lebanon News
04:57
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
Lebanon News
04:57
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
4
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
5
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
00:29
Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File
Press Highlights
00:29
Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More