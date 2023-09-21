News
OpenAI unveils DALL-E 3, allows artists to opt out of training
Variety and Tech
2023-09-21 | 03:26
OpenAI unveils DALL-E 3, allows artists to opt out of training
OpenAI today unveiled an upgraded version of its text-to-image tool, DALL-E, that uses ChatGPT — OpenAI's viral AI chatbot — to take some of the pain out of prompting.
Most cutting-edge, AI-powered image generation tools today take prompts — descriptions of images — and turn them into artwork in an array of styles, ranging from the photorealistic to fantastical. But crafting the right prompt can be a challenge, so much so that "prompt engineering" is becoming a bona fide profession.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/20/openai-unveils-dall-e-3-allows-artists-to-opt-out-of-training/
