Amazon’s Alexa is getting a more natural-sounding voice

Variety and Tech
2023-09-21 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Amazon’s Alexa is getting a more natural-sounding voice
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Amazon’s Alexa is getting a more natural-sounding voice

In addition to getting a generative AI-powered upgrade, and the ability to continue conversations without again using the wakeword “Alexa,” Amazon’s voice assistant is going to gain a more natural-sounding voice.
 
The company introduced today an updated “speech-to-speech” engine that’s now more context-aware of the user’s emotions and the tone of your voice, which then allows Alexa to respond with a similar emotional variation in its output.

Read the full story at: 
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/20/amazons-alexa-is-getting-a-more-natural-sounding-voice/
 

Variety and Tech

AI

Upgrade

Conversations

Alexa

Amazon

Voice

Assistant

OpenAI unveils DALL-E 3, allows artists to opt out of training
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Amazon debuts generative AI tools that helps sellers write product descriptions

LBCI
World News
2023-08-30

Gabon's president Ali Bongo calls on 'Friends' to 'raise their voices' following coup

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall once again

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

Google Assistant reportedly pivoting to generative AI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:26

OpenAI unveils DALL-E 3, allows artists to opt out of training

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19

'Teery Ya Teyara': 600 kites paint the sky in Lebanon's south beyond troubles and technology

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

UN Special Coordinator urges preservation of Lebanon's role in democracy and coexistence on 'International Day of Peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More